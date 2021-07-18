Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $141.01 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001572 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $141.01 million and $1.18 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,712.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.63 or 0.01398931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00393627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00083696 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001162 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.