UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDVKY. SEB Equities downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

