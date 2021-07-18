UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.