UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COIHY. HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.
COIHY stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
