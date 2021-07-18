UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COIHY. HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

COIHY stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.6092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

