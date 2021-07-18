UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.09 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.55.

NYSE:UBS opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,453,000 after buying an additional 249,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,419,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

