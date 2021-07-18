UBS Group AG Sells 60,890 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.12. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

