UBS Group AG Sells 1,263 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $439,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $160,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at $4,017,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $727.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.87.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.39%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

