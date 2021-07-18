UBS Group AG Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FT. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 107.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FT opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

