UBS Group AG Buys 6,501 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Commercial worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

GOOD stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.