UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,516 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWK opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

