UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.