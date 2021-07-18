UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $4,945,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,942,626.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,144 shares of company stock worth $16,520,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.