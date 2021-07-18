UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Magellan Health worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.