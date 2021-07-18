UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

RNST opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

