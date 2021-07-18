UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Granite Construction worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after acquiring an additional 371,238 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 935,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

GVA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

