UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 65,145 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 249.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,923. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

