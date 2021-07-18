Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $5,638.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,672.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.93 or 0.06001844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.51 or 0.01387668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.44 or 0.00377105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00132144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.00625323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00390045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00296544 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

