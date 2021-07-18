Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

