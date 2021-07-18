U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of USEG opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 240.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

