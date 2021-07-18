Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,922,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $473.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $485.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.22.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.00.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

