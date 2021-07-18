Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 21,069.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

TUFN opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

