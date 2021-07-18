Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 164 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $624,333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,886 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

