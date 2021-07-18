Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 156.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.75.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.