Truvestments Capital LLC Has $40,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period.

KRE stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.67. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

