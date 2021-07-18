Truvestments Capital LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 40.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 73,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 36.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of WNC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.58 million, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $91,727. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.