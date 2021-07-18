Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TCFF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Trillion Energy International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

