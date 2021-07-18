Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TCFF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Trillion Energy International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.