TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Shares of TACT stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.02.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Raymond T. Walsh, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $48,825.00. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195,795 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

