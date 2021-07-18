Traders Purchase Large Volume of Athene Call Options (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 1,999 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 241% compared to the average volume of 586 call options.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. 1,138,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,271 shares of company stock worth $34,621,375. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Athene by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

