Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

TSQ opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $193.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $2,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $2,390,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $1,273,000. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

