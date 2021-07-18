TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.57.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$131.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.26. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.9899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

