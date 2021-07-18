Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 834800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £126.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Tiziana Life Sciences news, insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £7,100 ($9,276.20).

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

