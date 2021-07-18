Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 535,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TTNP stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a negative net margin of 348.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.