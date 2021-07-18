Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Position Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Titan International worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of TWI opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $452.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.