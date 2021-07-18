TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,205 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TimkenSteel worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,221 shares of company stock worth $518,483. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $583.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

