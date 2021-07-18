Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.60. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $440.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $80,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,774.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,188 shares of company stock worth $5,889,480. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

