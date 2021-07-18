Tigran Sinanyan Sells 12,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) SVP Tigran Sinanyan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $312,720.00.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $34,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 285,156 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $9,212,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

