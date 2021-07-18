TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,290 Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,597,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,467,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ DSAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.