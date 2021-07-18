TIG Advisors LLC Invests $154,000 in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

CONX stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

