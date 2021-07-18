thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $9.58 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. On average, analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.