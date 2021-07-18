Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.