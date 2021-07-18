Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Premier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Premier by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 28.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.42 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

