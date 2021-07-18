Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Premier as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Premier by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 28.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PINC opened at $35.42 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.
In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.
Premier Company Profile
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
