Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.99 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

