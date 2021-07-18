Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.81 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $124.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

