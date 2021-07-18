Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SYNNEX were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $36,500,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNX opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.17.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,041 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

