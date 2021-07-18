Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 34,753 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,753 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SkyWest were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,663,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.35. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.86 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

