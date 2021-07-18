Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,252 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corning were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,860,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $2,646,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 358,328 shares valued at $16,909,516. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

