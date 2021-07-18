Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.40.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $102.38 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $179,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 457,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $31,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.