Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TGMGF remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,321. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16. Theta Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.70.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

