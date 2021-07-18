Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TGMGF remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,321. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16. Theta Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.70.
Theta Gold Mines Company Profile
