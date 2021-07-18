ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 3.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ThermoGenesis Company Profile
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
