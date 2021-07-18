The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of TD opened at $66.63 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

